Students Begin Classwork Online

This school behind me stayed empty all day -- as students are now transitioning to at-home learning programs. parents i talked to say the new daily schedule for their younger kids looks a little like this.

They do school work for an hour here or there...and take frequent breaks to play outside.

Stephanie gibbs/ huntsville city schools parent "today officially started day one, so today has been a little different.

More structured."

Stephanie gibbs has two children in the huntsville city schools system.

Now she - along with other parents in north alabama - are adjusting to their children learning strictly from home after the governor closed schools for the year over coronavirus concerns.

Jj jayne/ huntsville city schools grandparent "the teacher reaches out with an email, and she is open for any questions or support anyone needs."

Grandparent, jj jayne, is juggling her full-time job and taking on the role of tutoring-at- home.

Jj jayne/ huntsville city schools grandparent "will definitely pose a little bit of a challenge if you've got a 40 hour work week but i think you just can't overthink it."

Another parent i talked to decided to stop working - so she can help her kids with online activities.

Danielle wingate/ madison county schools parent "i have one going into middle school, which is a pivotal year and another going into third grade which is a pivotal year and i want to make sure they're prepared for that."

Parents tell me the hybrid learning programs have been going well so far, there's one issue many dealing with.

Danielle wingate/ madison county schools parent "i think the biggest part is just keeping them on task."

Stephanie gibbs/ huntsville city schools parent "in the classroom, there's structure and there's rules and they have to sit and focus for certain time limits, whereas at home, we want to snack or we're hungry."

Parents say right now they are just taking this new way of learning, day by day.

Danielle wingate/ madison county schools parent "as long as you can have fun with it and take a break whenever you need to, it's working out well for us."

Jj jayne/ huntsville city schools grandparent "it is the last nine weeks and hopefully in august things go back to normal."

Parents tell me right now teachers are being lenient with deadlines --to allow parents to figure out their new schedules.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton,