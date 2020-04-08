Global  

Lane County Public Health concerned as holiday weekend approaches

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
One church said they were planning a carnival, Easter egg hunt, and more for the holiday, but those plans have been canceled.

Week for christians... and passover starts wednesday night.

And that has some lane county public health officials on edge.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren is live in eugene and show us how one church had to scale back their easter plans.

Matt renee... officials worry that easter and passover could lead to social gatherings --- which would probably lead to more cases of covid-19.

Leaders at living hope free methodist church in south eugene say they had big plans for easter.

They were planning a carnival, egg hunt and more.

But now all of those plans are off.

They've switched to holding services online using facebook live.

Pastor kathy isaksen tells me they're keeping their online easter service simple and encouraging other religious leaders to do the same.

This is a time where we can still experience peace and joy because of easter and i think that is our job 365 days a year 24/7 and it doesn't change when we can't do church.

Lane county public health spokesperson jason davis says social distancing is working to slow the spread.

One forecast from the university of washington is now predicting 171 total deaths across the state.

That's a nearly 70 percent drop from their last model that forecasted 560 deaths.

Davis says they're projecting cases will peak the first week of may.

Davis says there are still a few churches in the county that are not following the guidelines.

He says they are reaching out to them to remind them on what they can can't do.

Live in eugene i'm michael




