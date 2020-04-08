Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those At Risk Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those At Risk Amid Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those At Risk Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those At Risk Amid Pandemic

The White House confirmed Tuesday that communities of color and the poor are getting hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and children in foster care are among those falling through the cracks; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iowaguy1970

Steven Eilers Coronavirus Update: Children In #FosterCare Among Those Struggling To Stay Safe, Healthy During Pandemic https://t.co/lYYiB4EK7u 13 hours ago

nf0RvF9qLpjzOpv

2501_0 RT @CBSNewYork: Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those Struggling To Stay Safe, Healthy During Pandemic https://t.co/wlOM8… 2 days ago

sagi54

Eduardo Pezua sr. RT @AliBaumanTV: Minority communities & the economically disadvantaged are hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Among those falling thr… 3 days ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those Struggling To Stay Safe, Healthy During Pandemic https://t.co/wlOM8MoLUR 3 days ago

AliBaumanTV

Ali Bauman Minority communities & the economically disadvantaged are hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Among those fall… https://t.co/Ad8jOhl8th 3 days ago

PHMPAMERICA

Missions Possible His probation violations included being suspended from his***offender treatment program and violating the terms o… https://t.co/dwviXkau4C 4 days ago

CFECFW

The Centre 💻 We continue to update our website with the latest information, support and services available for children, famil… https://t.co/wnjujGKrcD 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.