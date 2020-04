Nearly 19,000 people cast in-person ballots in Milwaukee on historic Election Day

THIS MORNING... WE'DTYPICALLY BE REPORTING WINNERSAND LOSERS IN TUESDAY'S SPRINGELECTION... BUT WITH ABSENTEEBALLOTS STILL EXPECTED TOFLOOD LOCAL CLERKS IN THECOMING DAYS... ...RESULTSWON'T BE TABULATED UNTILMONDAY.

TODAY... WE AREGETTING A BETTER SENSE OF HOWTHINGS WENT TUESDAY......ANDJUST HOW MANY PEOPLE TURNEDOUT TO VOTE.

LET'S START WITHTHE CITY OF MILWAUKEE... OURRYAN JENKINS IS AT RIVERSIDEHIGH SCHOOL... WHICHDISTINGUISHED ITSELF AS THEBUSIEST POLLING PLACE IN THECITY.GOOD MORNING,VOTING WAS STILLHAPPENING UNTIL AROUND10-THIRTY LAST NIGHT AT SOMEPOLLING LOCATIONS AND THAT'SBECAUSE ANYONE WHOSECUREDTHEIR SPOT IN LINE BY EIGHTO'CLOCK WAS ALLOWED TO CASTTHEIR BALLOTTHAT TWO TTHREE HOUR WAITTIME WAS COMMON AT SOMEPOLLING LOCATIONS ALL DAY LONGYESTERDAYNEW NUMBERS SHOWTHAT NEARLY 19 THOUSAND PEOPLEPARTICIPATED IN THE "IN-PERSON" VOTING YESTERDAY ATTHE FIVE LOCATIONS SPREAD OUTACROSS THE CITY.AT TIMESPEOPLE WERE STUCK WAITING INTHE POURING RAIN.SEVERALPEOPLE WE TALKED TO ... NOTEVEN A PANDEMIC COULDINTERRUPT THEIR ABILITY TO GETOUT AND VOTE.we got to do it, we have to doit.

They tried to postpone it,it didn't happen sounfortunately we have to beout here.

07:03:30 I wouldrather wait in this line handand hand, come together as anAmerican to come exercise thisgreat god given right to vote.THIS MORNING, ELECTIONOFFICALS ARE STILL WAITING FORABSENTEE BALLOTS TO BERETURNED.MORE THAN 96-THOUSANDABSENTEE BALLOTS WEREREQUESTED IN MILWAUKEE ....AND THEY NEEDED TO BEPOSTMARKED NO LATER THANYESTERDAY TO COUNT IN THISELECTION.OFFICIALS ARE STILLWAITING TO SEE AROUND40-THOUSAND OF THOSE BALLOTSRETURN.LIVE IN MILWAUKEE, RYANJENKINS, TMJ-4 NEWS.