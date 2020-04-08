Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brian Westbrook doesn't buy that Brady never cared about his legacy

Brian Westbrook doesn't buy that Brady never cared about his legacy

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:20s - Published
Brian Westbrook doesn't buy that Brady never cared about his legacy

Brian Westbrook doesn't buy that Brady never cared about his legacy

Former New England quarterback Tom Brady made an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show, shedding more light on his split from the Patriots and why he chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook react to Brady telling Stern he 'never had a backup plan' and has 'never cared about legacy'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.