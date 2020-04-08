Coronavirus death toll surpasses 200, 436 new cases announced Wednesday

Pandemic.

The indiana state department of health is reporting four new cases in tippecanoe county - bringing the county's total to 38.

This morning isdh reported 436 new cases and 30 new deaths statewide.

In total, there have been 203 deaths in the state.

Indiana's number of coronavirus cases is now near six thousand.

In addition to tippecanoe county, new cases were also reported in cass, clinton, howard, miami and montgomery counties.

Happening tonight - the city of lafayette is hosting