People need help with pets

Feeding their pets.

The mission of the non profit is to keep families and pets together.

Organizers serve a lot of senior citizens and veterans on a regular basis.

Now.... a lot more low income families and people who have suddenly found themselves without a job.

Kris wilson president, co- founder 1:10:00 there is a need.

I feel it's a big need.

Hopefully with us helping that they won't feel the pinch with their food for the dogs and the cats and hopefully they won't surrender them to the shelters because they can't afford to feed them 1:10:14 4petsake is located at 100 east main street in mohawk.

They have a food pickup drive thru set up.

The u-s department of agriculture and the american