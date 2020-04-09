Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK Prime Minister Johnson Given Oxygen In Intensive Care

UK Prime Minister Johnson Given Oxygen In Intensive Care

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
UK Prime Minister Johnson Given Oxygen In Intensive Care

UK Prime Minister Johnson Given Oxygen In Intensive Care

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove spoke about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition.

According to Reuters, Gove said Johnson had some oxygen support but wasn’t on a ventilator.

Johnson was taken to the St.

Thomas Hospital in London because of his fight with the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the prime minister’s condition was “improving” in intensive care.

The Department of Health estimated a total of 7,097 deaths in the U.K.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GillBenning

Gill Benning Which experimental drugs could Prime Minister Boris Johnson be given in intensive care?  Synairgen? ⁦⁩ ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/JHQL3ad5MZ 28 minutes ago

MichaelF1119

Michael Fritz RT @costareports: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed into his second night in an intensive care unit, where he was being given supplement… 1 hour ago

JayEllaytch

Jay Ellaytch @BSI_Chicago @Reuters Yes. And if BoJo becomes the most famous person saved by the stuff people will start demandin… https://t.co/6RBIDAkc05 4 hours ago

Angela00735714

Angela RT @uk_sf_writer: If Michael Gove is 4th in line in the list of the Prime Minister’s likely deputies, I suggest those ahead of him watch th… 5 hours ago

Emy58047681

Emy What are drugs could Boris Johnson be given in intensive care? https://t.co/h9ojuhoIg5 via @MailOnline 6 hours ago

chandlerEclipse

Frank_E RT @rgfjrs: @VamosNadalClay @piersmorgan @RishiSunak https://t.co/d4vIA0k17G Mr Johnson is being cared for at St Thomas' Hospital, a centr… 7 hours ago

drdnobles

Darlene About time - the anecdotal evidence by doctors treating Covid-19 patients appears to be overwhelming positive. I w… https://t.co/d3MUljIPRU 8 hours ago

MesMitch

James Mitchell Ⓥ RT @nytimes: With Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care, Dominic Raab, the untested foreign secretary, has been given the power to… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.