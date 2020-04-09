UK Prime Minister Johnson Given Oxygen In Intensive Care

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove spoke about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition.

According to Reuters, Gove said Johnson had some oxygen support but wasn’t on a ventilator.

Johnson was taken to the St.

Thomas Hospital in London because of his fight with the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the prime minister’s condition was “improving” in intensive care.

The Department of Health estimated a total of 7,097 deaths in the U.K.