Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heart-pounding house fire rescue of 8-year-old boy left for dead

Heart-pounding house fire rescue of 8-year-old boy left for dead

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Heart-pounding house fire rescue of 8-year-old boy left for dead

Heart-pounding house fire rescue of 8-year-old boy left for dead

When police arrived at this blazing house fire in South Hedlund, Australia, they learned one child, named Liam, was still inside.

Watch the newly released bodycam footage of the March 27 rescue as cops search for the 8-year-old boy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.