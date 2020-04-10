Millions of people love the video conferencing app Zoom and so do hackers

DURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.

MILLIONS OF PEOPLEARE TURNING TO THEIR COMPUTERSOR PHONES FOR WORK AND SCHOOL.PERHAPS THE MOST POPULAR RIGHTNOW IS ZOOM.

BUT IN RECENTWEEKS THE COMPANY HAS FACEDCYBERATTACKS AND PRIVACYCONCERNS.

WMA━2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND SPOKE TO A CYBE━SECURITY EXPERT ABOUT WHAT WECAN DO TO PROTECT OURSELVES.LL Intro Because of thecoronavirus, most of us havehad to use a videoconferencing app like Zoom.People ARE using it formeetings, school and to stayin touch with family andfriends.Italso become easy for hackersto get in.

Leaving people towonder is the app safe to use.“They never really thoughtabout security and privawhen they created thisplatform” Countries,companies and schools nowopting not to use the popularvideo conferencing app Zoom asthe company faces backlashover privacy and securityconcerns.

"At first I didn'tknow what to do” Stories ofzoom video conferences gettinghijacked are POPPING UP acrossthe country.

This florida momsays someone started playingporn during her fourth gradesonhand on the other side of thescreen so he wouldn't seeanything but I could see theother kids' faces and theywere like shocked." Whathappened to those fourthgraders is now being calledzoom bombing an issue thateven catching the attention othe FBI Ithijacks a video callhate speech and pornographicimages.“Those meeting IDswere predictable” RichardForno is a cybersecurityexpert from the University ofMaryland Baltimore County.

Ifyou and i were using zoomright now and are meeting IDwas 1234 somebody can try12345, 123456, 1234567, ankeep trying to find ones thatwill let them in” WednesdayZoomfor its security flaws onyoutube.

Facing a PRnightmare, the companyreleased a new update today tofix the problems. "when itcomes to security and privacyonline especially now wheneverybody is online you can'tbe too careful." Forno says ifyou are worried, there arethings you can do.“Donyour personal meeting id.

Makeeach individual meeting aseparate event so therechance that meeting id beingrecycled or reused by a badguy and enable the waitingrooms so you can screen who istrying to get into yourmeetingNEW TONIGHT━ A DIST