Adorable kittens enjoy a private tour of the Georgia Aquarium Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published now Adorable kittens enjoy a private tour of the Georgia Aquarium These kittens are having the time of their lives on their private tour of the Georgia Aquarium. In light of coronavirus shutdowns the Atlanta Humane Society decided to bring five of it's most adorable kittens to the aquarium for a bit of fun. Their names are Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin."The Georgia Aquarium is right up the street from us," said Christina Hill, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Humane Society. "We both had to close our doors because of Covid-19, and we both wanted to bring people joy during this time."Bringing puppies and kittens to the aquarium seemed like a fun and different way to showcase adoptable animals."The videographers practiced social distancing when they were at the aquarium."Despite quarantine restrictions, Hill claims that people haven't stopped adopting new pets."Adoptions are actually way up," she said. "We've had a lot of interest."From what we've heard from our peers across the country, there's been a lot of interest in adopting animals during this time."Because everyone is home, it's a great opportunity to acclimate your pet to your home right now. I know some places have almost run out of adoptable animals, which is amazing to see."As of now these particular kittens are still in foster care, as they're only six weeks old, but in a few weeks they'll be eligible for adoption. 0

