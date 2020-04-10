In preparation for Easter, local churches holding virtual services

One of the biggest holiest days of the year is this sunday - easter.

But with the stay at home order in place how are churches celebrating without mass gatherings?

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live outside chico's st.

John's episcopal church.

Jafet - what are pastors telling you?

They say they're taking their new testament services high tech.

(nats: piano playing) the sound of worship.

(nats: piano playing) echos in an empty east avenue church.

"its been an interesting transition for sure."

Father ron zimmer has had to adjust services since the stay at home order.

"we normally have three services a weekend but right now we are just live webcasting the 11am service on sundays" on those days - father zimmer is playing music and reading sermon just like any other service.

"we just keep that going and easter is no different although we do have some new plans" part of that plan is to hand out these easter boxes in preparation for the holiday.

(nats: bell ringing) at st johns episcopal church.

(standup:) typically on easter sunday these seats are filled with hundreds of people.

But come sunday the church doesnt want you to physcially come here.

Rather they want you to connect with them virtually "i've been doing the services from my home" using facebook live - father richard yale has found a way to stay connected to his congregation.

"i've been seeing people reaching out and connecting with one another, not just with me but with my whole congregation."

Its not the usual way to celebrate easter but these churches are finding a way to serve their communities.

"it is just a loss not being with them in the same way" "i think this has been a nice sabatical in some ways for people to return to to things that are important instead of the things that keep them busy" father zimmer usually hands out bread to eat - but since they can't meet he's asking people to have bread so they can eat it together - online.

In chico jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on the research firm, barna- which focuses on faith and culture, reports 82% of church pastors questioned say their churches are adapting to the coronavirus realities..

58% say for easter - they plan to hold a digital service... 45% say they plan to livestream online.

###