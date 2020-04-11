Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A warm and dry Easter weekend ahead

A warm and dry Easter weekend ahead

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:46s - Published
A warm and dry Easter weekend ahead

A warm and dry Easter weekend ahead

Bakersfield will have a high of 73 on Saturday and 75 on Easter Sunday.

Lake Isabella will be in the upper-60s and south mountains in the upper-50s.

Air quality remains in the good range with mostly clear skies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KanieckiAndrea

Andrea Kaniecki Northam urges Virginians to stay inside this weekend, with Easter and warm weather ahead. 8 hours ago

HeartNewsEast

Heart News East With a warm weekend ahead, Neil Stock, leader of @Tendring_DC has a very simple message this Easter in #Essex… https://t.co/v8ulVJNNlo 11 hours ago

UKHomeSecretary

Home Secretary RT @JamesNeish: Home Sec Priti Patel @patel4witham breaks her silence and tells @danwootton on @talkRADIO policing lockdown is “not about h… 13 hours ago

NeilBuzzlar

Neil Irons RT @NorfolkCB: So ahead of the Easter Weekend with a lovely warm forecast ☀️Get the bats and***out and get active.🏏 @NeilBuzzlar bring… 1 day ago

NorfolkCB

Norfolk Cricket So ahead of the Easter Weekend with a lovely warm forecast ☀️Get the bats and***out and get active.🏏… https://t.co/YV3q7a56gk 1 day ago

TimCRoberts

Tim Roberts ( stay 🏡 save 💓 ) RT @LeicsFireRescue: Ahead of #Easter weekend and predicted warm weather please don’t be tempted to visit family and friends #Stayathomesav… 1 day ago

LeicsFireRescue

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Ahead of #Easter weekend and predicted warm weather please don’t be tempted to visit family and friends… https://t.co/u6jvzK7ea1 1 day ago

foxylol82

Hot Chester mess 🤘🏽 RT @_timonegative1: Now seems a good a time as any for @SP1nightonly & @ReeceShearsmith to reprise Edward & Tubbs and urge people to "stay… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.