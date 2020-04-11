KEZI 9 News Checks In April

Global  

KEZI 9 News Checks In is a monthly reminder to do a self-breast exam.
Break it's time for "kezi 9 checks in".

It's a monthly reminder for women to do a self breast exam... to check for any lumps or changes.

And, this month, we're also focusing on healthcare during this coronavirus crisis.

The community cancer center in roseburg is using tele-health to see patients who need routine follow up or consultations.

This protects cancer surivors who are especially susceptible to covid-19.

For those who need chemo-therapy or radiation treatments... the center is doing everything it can to protect the patients and caregivers.

That means everybody is wearing masks and keeping social distancing as much as possible.

We had a very nice donation from douglas public health network where they provided us a hundred homemade masks from our comminities.

> turner says if any patients are showing symptoms of covid... it's critical that they stay home.

