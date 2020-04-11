Coronavirus In Colorado: 2nd Worker At JBS Meat Packing Plant In Greeley Dies From COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus In Colorado: 2nd Worker At JBS Meat Packing Plant In Greeley Dies From COVID-19 A second employee at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley has died from the coronavirus, the union confirmed Friday. 0

