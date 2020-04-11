Half a million infected in US as daily death toll passes 2,000 Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 hour ago Half a million infected in US as daily death toll passes 2,000 The US is currently the most impacted by the global pandemic with more than half a million confirmed cases of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.View on euronews 0

