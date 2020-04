Saturday morning forecast Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:04s - Published now Saturday morning forecast 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Saturday morning forecast YOU'RE OUTSIDE PARTICIPATING INANY SOCIAL DISTANCING EGG HUNTS,PLEASE WEAR A VERY WARM COAT.IT IS GOING TO BE CHILLY ANDBLUSTERY AND SNOW LIKELY.WE'VE ISSUED A FIRST ALERTACTION DAY TO LET YOU KNOW ONEMORE NICE DAY AND THEN SOME BIGCHANGES ARE COMING.SNOW AND COLD RETURNS TO THEFRONT RANGE.CLEAR BLUE SKIES, A BEAUTIFULSTART TO SATURDAY MORNING.WINDS SUSTAINED AT 13 MILES ANHOUR.IT WILL BE BREEZY AT TIMES,ESPECIALLY CLOSER TO THEFOOTHILLS AND MOUNTAINS TODAYBUT WE'LL STAY UNDER A MOSTLYSUNNY SKY, DRY CONDITIONS.YOU CAN SEE FROM THE SATELLITEAND RADAR, VERY CLEAR RIGHT NOWACROSS COLORADO.BY TOMORROW MORNING, WE'RE GOINGTO BE SEEING GUSTY WINDS FROMTHE NORTH.WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED.NORTHERN, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE,FOOTHILLS AND MOUNTAINS, ALSOTHROUGH ASPEN WILL BE PICKINGUP, ON AVERAGE, AROUND FIVE TO12 INCHES OF SNOWFALL THROUGHTHE COURSE OF TOMORROW.TEMPS, THOUGH, OUTSIDE RIGHT NOWPRETTY MILD SO IF YOU WANT TOGET OUTSIDE, GET SOME FRESH AIR,PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCINGAROUND YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD WEARINGA MASK, IT IS PRETTY NICEOUTSIDE AND WE'LL CONTINUE TO BESO THROUGH THE COURSE OF THEDAY.WARMEST DAY ON OUR SEVEN-DAY BYFAR WILL BE AT 69 DEGREES BY2:00.DOWNTOWN DENVER COULD REACH AHIGH OF 70 DEGREES.WE'RE EXPECTING 58 OUT AT THEAIRPORT.BOULDER AT 65.EVERGREEN IN THE UPPER 50s.GUSTING AT TIMES NEAR ESTES PARKAND GRAND LAKE AND THE CHANGESCOME LATER ON TONIGHT.DRY TODAY, CLEAR THROUGH THEEVENING HOURS AND THEN HERE ISOVERNIGHT.EARLY TOMORROW MORNING, RIGHTBEFORE 5:00 A.M., YOU SEE THEWINDS VERY, VERY STRONG TO THENORTH.SOME WIDESPREAD, HEAVY AT TIMESSNOW INTO THE FOOTHILLS, PLACESLIKE ALLENS PARK, A RAIN/SNOWMIX DOWN BY PARKER IN THEMORNING AND THEN SWITCH ALL OVERTO SNOW AS TEMPS DROP TOFREEZING AND BELOW PAST ABOUT6:00 IN THE MORNING.WE'LL ONLY BE NEAR 30 DEGREESFOR A HIGH TOMORROW SO REALLY,REALLY FRIGID.GUSTY WINDS.SNOW WILL START TO TAPER OFFESPECIALLY OVER THE EASTERNPLAINS TOMORROW, ABOUT 4:00.WE ARE ANTICIPATING ANOTHERROUND OF SNOWFALL THROUGH THEEVENING HOURS IN THROUGH EARLYMONDAY MORNING.TEMPERATURES WILL DROP DOWN TOTHE TEENS.ROADS WILL BE SNOW PACKED, ICYAT TIMES AND IT'S NICE WE DON'THAVE TO GO TO SCHOOL OR WORKTHIS TIME BECAUSE IT'S GOING TOBE SO SNOWY AND COLD.A LITTLE TREACHEROUS AT TIMES.BY MONDAY WE'LL SEE THE SNOWTOTALS ACCURATE THROUGHOUT SIXTO EVEN SEVEN INCHES IN PORTIONSOF THE METRO AREA.DOWN TO AURORA, CASTLE ROCK,PARKER, SEVEN TO EIGHT.IT WILL BE TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW SOFIRST EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ANDAGAIN ON MONDAY.YOU CAN SEE, IT WILL IMPACT OURNORTHERN MOUNTAINS, DOWNTOWNDENVER AREA THROUGH THAT MONDAYMORNING DRIVE AND THENTHROUGHOUT THE DAY AS WELL.IT'S GOING TO STAY COLD.TWO FIRST ALERT ACTION DAYS FORUS ON TAP.SUNDAY, MONDAY, 30s FOR HIGHS.TEENS FOR LOWS.FLURRIES WILL BE POSSIBLE ANDTHEN BY TUESDAY, WE'LL START TOCLEAR BACK OUT.SOME MELTING WILL OCCUR ASTEMPERATURES HOVER IN THE 40sBUT OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL STAY INTHE 20s AND LOW 30s SO S





