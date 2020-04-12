Global  

Local Churches Hosting Online Or Drive-Up Service

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:37s - Published
With stay-at-home orders in place and encouraging their congregations to stay home and practice social distancing, several churches have found creative ways to celebrate Easter Sunday, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

