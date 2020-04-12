Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announces a new NHS contact tracing app will be rolled out across the UK in order to keep people informed if they have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms.

