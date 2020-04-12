Global  

De Blasio-Cuomo Back And Forth On NYC School Closure Continues

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published
For the second day in a row, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov.

Andrew Cuomo went round and round the possibility of NYC schools being closed for the rest of the academic year.

CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

