Idaho churches host virtual sermons and parking lot gatherings during pandemic Churches all over the Treasure Valley held their Easter sermons online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Idaho churches host virtual sermons and parking lot gatherings during pandemic EASTER SERVICESWERE HELD A LITTLEBIT DIFFERENTLY THISYEAR... ASCHURCHES ALL OVERIDAHO HAD TOSPREAD THEIRMESSAGE ONLINEBECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.PASTORS ALL OVERTHE TREASUREVALLEY DELIVEREDTHEIR SERMONSVIRTUALLY TOENSURE PEOPLE HADTHE OPPORTUNITYTO CELEBRATEEASTER IN A SAFEMANNER.ONE OF THOSECHURCHES WAS THEBETHEL CHURCH OFNAZARENE INNAMPA... THEYFEATURED A NORMALEASTER SERVICE...BUT INSTEAD OF ACONGREGATION INTHE CHURCH...ATTENDEESWATCHED THESERMON IN THEIRHOMES."A DAY TO CELEBRATEHOLY DANCINGSHOUTING TO THELORD SHOUTING TOWHAT JESUS CHRISTHAS DONE FOR USBECAUSE JESUSCHRIST HAS RISENFROM THE DEAD ANDHE OFFERS ALL THATBELIEVES IN HIM THISRESURRECTION LIFETHAT HE HAS."GOVERNOR LITTLESAYS HE ALSOREMOTELY ATTENDEDAN EASTERSERVICE... WRITING INAN OPINION PIECE...THAT EASTERSUNDAY WILL BE ADAY OF QUIETPERSONALREFLECTION ANDPRAYER.THISAFTERNOON...THATSAME CHURCH...BETHEL CHURCH OFNAZARENE IN NAMPA-- HELD A SOCIALDISTANCING PARADEIN THE PARKING LOTTO COME TOGETHER-- WHILE STAYINGAPART -- ON THISSPECIAL DAY.6 ON YOUR SIDE'SSTEVE DENT HAS THESTORY."EASTER IS THERESURRECTION OFJESUS CHRIST MYSAVIOR HE DIED FOROUR SINS AND ROSEFROM THE GRAVE NOONE ELSE HAS EVEROR WILL EVER DOTHAT FOR ME.""WE HAVE BEEN INOUR HOUSE FORTWO WEEKS ORTHREE WEEKS NOWAND TO SEESOMEONE EYE BALLTO EYE BALL EVEN IFIT IS THROUGH THECAR WINDOW THEREIS MORE OF A SENSEOF COMMUNITY ANDTOGETHERNESS ANDWE ARE JUST IN THISTOGETHER AND IWANT TO SHARE ITWITH MY CHURCHFAMILY MORE THANANYBODY AND THEYMEAN THE WORLD TOME.""IT'S EASTER I HAVETO CELEBRATEEASTER SO WE GOTTALKING ANDDECIDED THIS WAS ASAFE WAY OFCELEBRATINGEASTER.""HAPPY EASTER HEHAS RISEN HE HASRISEN INDEED."





