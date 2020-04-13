Things to know in Las Vegas this week Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published now Things to know in Las Vegas this week Things to know in Las Vegas the week starting April 12, 2020. Project 150 will distribute food to students in need on April 13 from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. At the charity office with a student ID. Clark County will hold a tele-town hall that will take place on April 14 with health experts and officials. The meeting will be on the WebEx meetings app and Clark County's social media pages. 0

PROJECT 150 WILL DISTRIBUTE FOOD TO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS IN NEED DURING THE SCHOOL CLOSURE. STUDENTS MUST BE IN HIGH SCHOOL WITH A VALID STUDENT I-D. THE DISTRIBUTION IS SET FOR TOMORROW FROM 10 A-M TO 2 P-M AT THE PROJECT 150 OFFICES ON NORTH RANCHO DRIVE. CLARK COUNTY WILL HOLD A "TELE-TOWN HALL" TO ASK MEDICAL EXPERTS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS. IT'S ON TUESDAY AT 10 A-M. TWO DOCTORS FROM UMC WILL PARTICIPATE. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ASK A QUESTION, YOU CAN SUBMIT THEM ON CLARK COUNTY'S SOCIAL MEDIA SITES. TO WATCH THE LIVE EVENT, YOU MUST DOWNLOAD THE WEB-EX MEETINGS APP. THE TELE-TOWN HALL WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE ON CLARK COUNTY TELEVISION, THE COUNTY'S FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE PAGES.





