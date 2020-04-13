Things to know in Las Vegas this week

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Things to know in Las Vegas the week starting April 12, 2020.

Project 150 will distribute food to students in need on April 13 from 10 a.m.

To 2 p.m.

At the charity office with a student ID.

Clark County will hold a tele-town hall that will take place on April 14 with health experts and officials.

The meeting will be on the WebEx meetings app and Clark County's social media pages.

WANT TO KNOW.PROJECT 150 WILL DISTRIBUTEFOOD TO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INNEED DURING THE SCHOOL CLOSURE.STUDENTS MUST BE IN HIGH SCHOOLWITH A VALID STUDENT I-D.THE DISTRIBUTION IS SET FORTOMORROW FROM 10 A-M TO 2 P-MAT THE PROJECT 150 OFFICES ONNORTH RANCHO DRIVE.CLARK COUNTY WILL HOLD A "TELE-TOWN HALL" TO ASK MEDICALEXPERTS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS.IT'S ON TUESDAY AT 10 A-M.TWO DOCTORS FROM UMC WILLPARTICIPATE.IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ASK AQUESTION, YOU CAN SUBMIT THEMON CLARK COUNTY'S SOCIAL MEDIASITES.TO WATCH THE LIVE EVENT, YOUMUST DOWNLOAD THE WEB-EXMEETINGS APP.THE TELE-TOWN HALL WILL ALSO BEAVAILABLE ON CLARK COUNTYTELEVISION, THE COUNTY'SFACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE PAGES.NEW AT SIX.




