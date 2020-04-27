Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Things to know this week in Las Vegas April 26 to May 2, 2020.
TO KNOW...ANOTHER REMINDER, THE COUNTYMARRIAGE LICENSE BUREAU WILLRE-OPEN TOMORROW.IT WILL BE OPEN FROM 8 A-M TOMIDNIGHT.THE OFFICE CLOSED LAST MONTH TOCURB THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.NOW, THERE WILL BE CHANGES TOTRY TO KEEP EVERYONE SAFE.COUPLES MUST FINISH THEIRAPPLICATION ONLINE BEFOREARRIVING..THE BUREAU WILL LIMIT THENUMBER OF PEOPLE INSIDE..AND YOU MUST WEAR A MASK.BLOOD SERVICE, VITALANT WILLHOLD TWO BLOOD DRIVES IN LASVEGAS ON TUESDAY.THE FIRST WILL BE ON WEST TWAINSTARTING AT 9 A.M...AND AT 11 A-M...ON UNLV'SCAMPUS IN THE FREE SPEECH AREA.HEALTHY BLOOD DONORS ARE NEEDEDDURING THE PANDEMIC.FIRST FRIDAY DOWNTOWN IS GOINGVIRTUAL ONCE AGAIN!

THEY'ILLBE GOING LIVE ON INSTAGRAM WITHTONS OF LOCAL ART, MUSIC ANDFOOD.TUNE IN ON THE FIRST FRIDAYSINSTAGRAM 'AT FIRST FRIDAY L-V'ON FRIDAY, MAY 1 FROM 5 PM TO11.THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING A




