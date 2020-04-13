Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > From alleged drowning of covid-19 victims to 'rules' of lockdown: We check facts | Oneindia News

From alleged drowning of covid-19 victims to 'rules' of lockdown: We check facts | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:05s - Published
From alleged drowning of covid-19 victims to 'rules' of lockdown: We check facts | Oneindia News

From alleged drowning of covid-19 victims to 'rules' of lockdown: We check facts | Oneindia News

While our frontline workers are fighting a pandemic, our second line of defence is fighting an infodemic, a deluge of false, fake and misleading information!

In this video we tell you truth behind some viral videos and messages on social media.

#FactCheck #MythBuster

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.