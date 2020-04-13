Global  

Spain starts to ease lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Spain's government on Monday distributed 10 million masks at major train and subway stations for commuters, as some workers returned to their jobs after the country's month long lockdown began to be eased.

Transport officials said they will reduce crowding on public transport by limiting the number of passengers and ensuring people remain at least one metre (3.2 feet) apart.

