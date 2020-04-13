Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Having previously dropped out of the race on April 8, Sanders’ endorsement of Biden was expected as he is the only remaining Democratic nominee.

During his public declaration, which took place via a livestream hosted by Biden, Sanders said it was “imperative” that everyone works together.

Bernie Sanders, via 'The Washington Post' He then went on to stress that he will do “all that [he] can” to make sure Donald Trump is a “one-term president.” Bernie Sanders, via 'The Washington Post' Biden also voiced his appreciation for Sanders, saying he didn’t “get enough credit” for being the wake-up call many Americans needed.

Joe Biden, via 'The Washington Post'