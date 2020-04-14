All you need to know from the latest coronavirus briefing

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
There is “increasing evidence” that the number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 are stabilising, NHS England’s medical director has said while the chancellor warned of tougher times ahead for businesses.

