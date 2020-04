Gov. Tom Wolf Uniting With Governors In Region On Plan To Restore Economy Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:53s - Published now Gov. Tom Wolf Uniting With Governors In Region On Plan To Restore Economy Wolf says the Governors want to be sensitive to the region as a whole when making plans. 0

MATT PETRILLO FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".GOVERNOR TOM WOLF ISUNITING WITH OTHER GOVERNORSIN OUR REGION INCLUDINGGOVERNOR MURPHY, CARNEY, ANDCUOMO TO DEVELOP A PLAN TORESTORE THE ECONOMY AND GETPEOPLE BACK TO WORK.HE SPOKE ABOUT IT ON ACONFERENCE CALL THISAFTERNOON.I DON'T THINK THERE IS ANYMOVE EVEN ONCE WE COME UP WITHA DECISION ON HOW WE WANT TOREOPEN, THAT CAN EVERY STATEWILL MAKE ITS OWN DECISIONS ONTHAT.WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO DO HEREIS CREATE AND RECOGNIZE AREGIONAL INTEREST THAT THEVIRUS IS NOT KNOW STATEBORDERS AND DOES NOT RESPECTTHOSE BORDERS AND SO WAS WEJUST CAN'T DO THINGS ANY INISOLATION.WE HAVE TO BE WORKING WITHDIFFERENT STATES.WOLF SAYS THAT GOVERNORSARE NOT TRYING TO CREATE A ONESIZE FITS ALL PLAN, BUT SAYS





