Trump Cancels WHO Funding Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:43s - Published now Trump Cancels WHO Funding President Donald Trump shifted the blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the World Health Organization and announced that he will be freezing its funding. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Guy Gagnon RT @hullboydan: Trump halts US funding to WHO, says none of this is his fault | Ars Technica. ASSHOLE! BABY👶 IS PISSED OFF SO HE CANCELS FU… 6 minutes ago Daniel Trump halts US funding to WHO, says none of this is his fault | Ars Technica. ASSHOLE! BABY👶 IS PISSED OFF SO HE CA… https://t.co/OHN8SSOFQ0 20 minutes ago Olin Live Trump Cancels W.H.O. Coronavirus funding, 2,011,000 COVID-19 Cases! https://t.co/wLdQKQtFNd https://t.co/8B8E92KiIH 23 minutes ago LST It's almost as if Beijing wants to instigate a second wave of the virus...and the fact that this decision comes les… https://t.co/N8RP2KpoSf 41 minutes ago pamela marie RT @1reddragon696: trump Turns Against WHO, Cancels Funding To Mask His Own Stark Failings And Incompetence On Covid-19 Crisis https://t.co… 3 hours ago Bob Garcia trump Turns Against WHO, Cancels Funding To Mask His Own Stark Failings And Incompetence On Covid-19 Crisis https://t.co/lbHNUtGHfH 3 hours ago Tickmill 🇺🇸 It’s official, Trump cancels WHO funding while stating “The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accou… https://t.co/z55mkgZDRE 4 hours ago Obi Mum Kenobi Americans get their stimulus cheque’s today.. we got ours 2 weeks ago. Trump cancels funding go WHO, we have 0 new… https://t.co/4Ud0N90U8J 4 hours ago