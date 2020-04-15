Gov. Newsom Outlines What Needs To Happen Before Shelter-In-Place Restrictions Lifted In State Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:08s - Published now Gov. Newsom Outlines What Needs To Happen Before Shelter-In-Place Restrictions Lifted In State Wilson Walker reports on Gov. Newsom discussing first small step towards reopening California in wake of coronavirus emergency (4-14-2020) 0

