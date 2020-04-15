U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Grow Beyond 30,000

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is now the highest in the world.

The toll surged past 30,000 on Wednesday, doubling after just a week.

This is after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day.

Cases topped 615,000 in the United States and 2 million globally, reports Reuters.

Two government reports show plummeting retail sales and factory output last month.

Trump is attempting to reopen the economy by May 1st despite the numbers regarding the virus.