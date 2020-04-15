Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Grow Beyond 30,000

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Grow Beyond 30,000

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Grow Beyond 30,000

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Grow Beyond 30,000

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is now the highest in the world.

The toll surged past 30,000 on Wednesday, doubling after just a week.

This is after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day.

Cases topped 615,000 in the United States and 2 million globally, reports Reuters.

Two government reports show plummeting retail sales and factory output last month.

Trump is attempting to reopen the economy by May 1st despite the numbers regarding the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.