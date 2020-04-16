Covid-19 | 400 districts virus-free; Delhi to try plasma cure: Top updates

From Gujarat Chief Minister placing himself in quarantine, to Delhi deciding to use the blood plasma technique on a trial basis - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union government also announced that the Coronavirus hasn't reached around 400 districts in the country.

However, 170 districts have been declared hotspots, while 207 are potential hotspots.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of G20 nations.

Watch the full video for the other top updates on the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.