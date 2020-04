Clark County School District works to supply Las Vegas area kids with Chromebooks Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:48s - Published 1 day ago Clark County School District works to supply Las Vegas area kids with Chromebooks The kids are home and teachers are trying to make sure students don't fall behind. But there are thousands of Las Vegas valley families who don't have one crucial tool... a computer! Tricia Kean reports. 0

THAT'S THE REASON WHY HERE AT13 ACTION NEWS, WE'RE LAUNCHINGOUR SUPER SUMMER RISE CAMPAIGN.FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS --WE'LL BE SHARING STORIES WEHOPE WILL HELP YOU AND YOURFAMILY AS THE KIDS CONTINUETHEIR EDUCATION FROM THEIRLIVING ROOMS.THIS MORNING ANCHOR TRICIA KEANLOOKS AT WHAT'S BEING DONE TOMAKE SURE STUDENTS WITHOUT ACOMPUTER CAN KEEP LEARNING!PKG 13 ACTION NEWS HAS YOURFIRST LOOK AT A MAJOR PURCHASEBY THE CLARK COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT.THESE CCSD EMPLOYEES AREPROCESSING MORE THAN 42,000CHROMEBOOKS.IT'S AN INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN14 MILLION DOLLARS.HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ARE AMONGTHE FIRST EXPECTED TO GET THESEDEVICES.16.14 KIRSTEN SEARER: WEOBVIOUSLY WANT TO MAKE SURETHAT SENIORS HAVE THE CREDITSTHEY NEED TO GRADUATE AND THENTHEY'RE MOVING ON TO OTHER HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS WHO ARE INCREDIT BEARING COURSES.THE PUBLIC EDUCATION FOUNDATIONIS TEAMING UP WITH THE DISTRICTTO RAISE FUNDS.AN ESTIMATED 1/3 OF CLARKCOUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTSDO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO ACOMPUTER AT HOME.TO FILL THE VOID, CCSD NEEDS TOBUY ANOTHER 72,000 DEVICES AT ACOST OF MORE THAN 20 MILLIONDOLLARS. BUT THAT'S NOT ALL.THERE'S ALSO THE CONCERN ABOUTINTERNET ACCESS.17.31 KIRSTEN SEARER: THEDISTRICT IS LOOKING INTOPURCHASING HOTSPOTS.ORGANIZATIONS SUCH AS COXCOMMUNICATIONS ARE OFFERINGDISCOUNTED INTERNET FOR LOWINCOME FAMILIES.VALLEY MOM MARIA IS HOPING HERFAMILY CAN GET THEIR HANDS ON ACHROMEBOOK.55.42 MARIA: WE DON'T KNOWWHAT'S GOING ON.HER THIRD GRADER FERNANDOHASN'T BEEN ABLE TO DO ANYSCHOOL WORK SINCE HE'S BEEN ATHOME.SHE'S ESPECIALLY CONCERNED FORHER HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR.ARMANDO HAS BEEN TRYING TO KEEPUP WITH CLASS USING A TABLET.BUT MARIA ADMITS, IT'S NOT ASUSER FRIENDLY AS A COMPUTER.56.12 MARIA: WE TRY TO DO THEWORK ON THE SYSTEM.BUT SOMETIMES IT DOESN'T GOTHROUGH.THE CHROMEBOOKS WILL ALSO BEUSEFUL WELL BEYOND THE COVID-19QUARANTINE.GREENSPUN MIDDLE SCHOOL SCIENCETEACHER ANAMARIA BADAL WAS ONEOF THE FIRST TO USE THE DEVICESIN THE CLASSROOM AND SAYS SHE'SSEEN IMMEDIATE BENEFITS.01.16 9MRS.BADAL: THEY WERE SO ENGAGED ANDIT SPOKE TO THEM...01.36 ALL OF A SUDDEN I COULDSEE THEIR WORK AND THEIRTHOUGHT PROCESS, BECAUSE I CANLITERALLY SEE WHAT THEY'REDOING ON THEIR CHROMEBOOK.BADAL SAYS SHE THINKSCHROMEBOOKS SHOULD BE ANINTEGRAL PART OF TEACHING.09.19 9MRS.BADAL: THIS HAS TO BE AVAILABLEFOR ALL STUDENTS AND IT'S AMATTER OF NECESSITY.EVEN AFTER THE PANDEMIC, EVERYSTUDENT SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TOTHIS.TRICIA KEAN, 13 ACTION NEWS.CCSD IS LOOKING FOR CORPORATEDONATIONS, ALONG WITH THEPUBLIC'S FINANCIAL SUPPORT.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TODONATE TO THE DISTRICT'STECHNOLOGY FUND ON OUR WEBSITE.JUST GO TO KTNV.COM.





