Boris Johnson will look at ways to honour Captain Tom Moore’s ‘heroic efforts’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £14 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

The Second World War veteran set out to complete the challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30, wanting to give something back to the staff who treated him for a broken hip.

Footage from BBC Breakfast.

