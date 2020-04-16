Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Raab: There's "light at the end of the tunnel" but social distancing must remain

Raab: There's "light at the end of the tunnel" but social distancing must remain

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Raab: There's 'light at the end of the tunnel' but social distancing must remain

Raab: There's "light at the end of the tunnel" but social distancing must remain

Dominic Raab says "there is light at the end of the tunnel" in the fight against coronavirus, despite the Government's announcement that the nationwide lockdown will be extended by at least 3 weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MillieW42948952

Millie White❤ RT @SkyNews: "We've already sacrificed far too much to ease up now" Dominic Raab says the UK is in a "delicate stage" in its fight against… 4 minutes ago

CPierceUK

CPierceUK RT @Steven_Swinford: Dominic Raab says we must 'keep up national effort' as he extends lockdown by three weeks 'We’ve lost too many loved… 5 minutes ago

HaynesTattoo

Aaron Haynes™ Dominic Raab says there's light at the end of the tunnel whilst keeping the whole nation in the dark. Well done! Typical politician. 7 minutes ago

RossArmour346

Ross Armour Dominic Raab says there's light at the end of the tunnel - where is the light? No exit strategy. Not even a suggest… https://t.co/HV4p6m8fg8 10 minutes ago

futurelawdigita

Genesis Future Law RT @Telegraph: Dominic Raab promises that there is "light at the end of the tunnel". "We've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones w… 19 minutes ago

ladybird5477

ladybird5477 RT @LBC: Dominic Raab: "We get it, we know it's rough going...we've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones to ease up now. "There… 22 minutes ago

Fionasstalker

Fiona Stalker RT @nickeardleybbc: Raab tells @bbclaurak he can't give a definitive time frame for when lockdown will end, but there is "light at the end… 32 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica "We've already sacrificed far too much to ease up now" Dominic Raab says the UK is in a "delicate stage" in its fi… https://t.co/vDjPOykRyB 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.