Gov. Evers extends Safer at Home order

STAY AT HOME ORDERHAS BEEN EXTENDEDUNTIL MAY 26TH.THAT'S THE DAYAFTER MEMORIALDAY.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE REPORTS ONSOME OF WHAT WILLCHANGE UNDER THISEXTENDED ORDER.THE NEW SAFER ATHOME EXTENSIONWILL LAST UNTIL MAY26TH-...BUT DURING TODAY'SSTATEBRIEFING...GOVERNOR EVERS SAYS ITCOULD GETEXTENDED AGAIN,WE'LL JUST HAVE TOWAIT AND SEE HOWTHINGS ARE GOING ATTHAT TIME....NEW TODAY, IT'SCONFIRMED THATSTUDENTS IN GRADESK- THROUGH 12- WILLNOT GO BACK TOSCHOOL FOR THEREMAINDER OF THISSCHOOL YEAR.GOVERNOR EVERSSAYS HE KNOW'S IT'SASKING A LOT FORPEOPLE TOSACRIFICE...BUT SAYSIN THE END IT WILLHELP.when we're asking ppl tosacrifice in order to savelives and make sure as astate we're healthier thanwe are now, some peoplemay not get the messageand basically focus onwhats been taken away.HE'S ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO CONTINUESOCIAL DISTANCINGAND NOT MAKEUNNECCESSARYTRIPS.BUT NEW WITHTODAY'SORDER...THERE ARESOME NEWFLEXIBILITIES FORNON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES...THIS INCLUDES ANEXTENSION OFCURBSIDE PICKUP....AND IF YOU'RELOOKING TO TAKE ASWING OUT ON THEGOLFCOURSE...YOU'LL BEABLE TO...THERE ARERESTRICTIONS THATCOME ALONG WITHTHAT THOUGH.BUT GOVERNOREVERS ADDS BEFORETHINGS CAN GETBACK TONORMAL...THERE WILLNEED TO BE AVACCINE...TO LEARN MOREABOUT THE CHANGESFROM THISEXTENSION, HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE.IN THE NEWSROOM,ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26.GOVERNOR EVERSSAY WISCONSIN WILLCOORDINATE WITH SIXOTHER STATES TORE-OPEN ECONOMIES.THE STATES OTHERTHAN WISCONSIN,ARE MICHIGAN,MINNESOTA, ILLINOIS,INDIANA, OHIO, ANDKENTUCKY.GOVERNOR EVERSSAYS THE PRIORITYWILL BE HEALTH, ANDSAYS THIS DOESN'TMEAN THAT EVERYSTATE WILL TAKE THESAME STEPS AT THESAME TIME.





