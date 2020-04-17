Global  

First Alert Action Day: Snow diminishing, but a cold night ahead

The snow will decrease in coverage and intensity through tonight and skies will begin to clear over much of Colorado.

By morning, low temperatures will dive into the low teens and single digits.

Some areas of low clouds and fog will develop over the northeast plains - especially in the South Platte Valley northeast of Denver.

