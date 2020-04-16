Global  

First Alert Action Day: Winter Weather Advisory for Denver on Thursday

First Alert Action Day: Winter Weather Advisory for Denver on Thursday

First Alert Action Day: Winter Weather Advisory for Denver on Thursday

Another snowstorm is moving into Colorado and will spread heavy snow over the northern mountains and parts of the northeast plains.

The northern mountains will likely see 8 -15 inches of snow tonight through Thursday.

Denver and the Front Range should expect 3-6 inches of snow, with the heaviest mainly north of Denver toward Fort Collins and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

First Alert Action Day: Winter Weather Advisory for Denver on Thursday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MARIA.AND I HOPE SHE LIKES SNOW,BECAUSE -- SNOW IS ALREADYFALLING IN PARTS OF THE FRONTRANGE.WE'RE IN FOR A COLD AND SNOWYTHURSDAY.




