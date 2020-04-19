Local shoe store offers new way to shop

Its been more than 4 weeks since governor newsom issued the stay at home order..

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how heel and sole shoe* in chico is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic by offering people a new way to shop.

Gloria covarrubias/ owner: not having any income coming in has been a big struggle for us.

Gloria and her sister adriana own heel and sole shoesãlike many others, they are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gloria: we still have a lot of bills and stuff to pay even though the doors are closed&.we did have to think about the safety of our employees and our community first and then see how we can keep going.

They decided to launch a new website... gloria: we are trying to sell shoes we uploaded a lot of shoes on there a lot of people are calling for sandals just people in general, people still need shoes, essential workers still need shoes.

(((kristian stand up: so how does it work?

Well you just go on their website heel n sole shoes.com, click on the shoes you want, pay for them..

And then you just pull right up to the store and they bring them right to your car))))) if you don't want to pick them up curbside, they can also ship them to you..... gloria: we have vans, saltwater sandals, and we are working to add some more of the essential shoes for workers.

John & dora dane/ customers: i think it know everybody needs to work and a lot of people are out of work so i always glad when someone is doing a little extra with their business to try to accommodate us.

Gloria: we've had people reach out to us being hopeful saying we hope you guys can stay open.

They're hoping this new website will help them keep going - gloria: we are going to do our best to continue serving the community.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

>### the store is closed -- but the curbside pick-up is available mondays, tuesdays and fridays from 10 a- m to 2 p-m.

If you don specific shoe you for you can call them during those times and they will help you over the phone... all of the sales are final.

