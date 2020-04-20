Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications The Tony Award-nominated actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed that her husband had his right leg amputated on Saturday.

Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding, according to Kloots.

Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Cordero has been on a ventilator and unconscious at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since contracting COVID-19 last month.

Kloots has been sending daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son so that Cordero could see them when he wakes up.

Cordero is best known for his role in the 2014 Broadway adaptation of the 1994 Woody Allen film 'Bullets Over Broadway,' for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spookybun

spookybun RT @GHS: Terrible news that 41–year old Broadway star Nick Cordero’s had his leg amputated due to #COVID19. This virus “can attack almost… 1 minute ago

3rdHourTODAY

3rd Hour of TODAY Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife on coronavirus leg amputation: 'It was life or leg' https://t.co/UMvo72oYXm 3 minutes ago

Lattitat47

LKA RT @DeanObeidallah: Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated after complications from the coronavirus https://t.co/JDoKjU78zH 6 minutes ago

BarryHammock

BKH RT @TND: Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputation due to virus https://t.co/eUNezIgZxZ 7 minutes ago

TimEmt

Tim Ramey RT @very_jenny: Broadway star Nick Cordero's leg must be amputated due to complications from coronavirus https://t.co/rOiqmizMXS 8 minutes ago

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications https://t.co/fWBmWWCIqA 9 minutes ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite Broadway #Star #Nick #Cordero Has #Leg #Amputated #Due To COVID-19 #Complications Broadway actor Nick Cordero is… https://t.co/3Qq7sO0S6M 13 minutes ago

brencroz333

Brenda Crozier RT @CBSNews: Broadway star Nick Cordero has right leg amputated due to complications from coronavirus https://t.co/93VBWl2XaD https://t.co/… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.