Palghar lynching: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies communal angle

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray commented on the lynching of three men in Palghar.

He said that there was no communal angle in the crime.

Thackeray said that he had also spoken to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, regarding the same.

On April 16, three men travelling to Gujarat in violation of the nationwide lockdown were lynched in Palghar.

The local tribals apparently thought that they were kidney smugglers.