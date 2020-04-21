Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

Several sources tell Reuters that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is NOT gravely ill after media reports say he was in quote 'grave danger.'

Late Monday (April 20) a South Korean media report said Kim was receiving treatment after a cardiovascular procedure.

That fueled speculation given Kim's absence from a key event this month marking the birthday of Kim Il Sung, his grandfather.

But on Tuesday (April 21) two South Korean government sources told Reuters that reports about Kim's health were not true.

The South's presidential Blue House said there were no unusual signs coming from Pyongyang.

And a Chinese official with Beijing's main body dealing with the North said Kim was not believed to be critically ill.

It was the Seoul-based website Daily NK that came out with the initial report on Monday.

They cited an unidentified source inside the North saying Kim was recovering in a villa on the east coast of the country.

And CNN reported that Kim was in grave danger, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Yet an authoritative U.S. source familiar with internal American reporting on the North told Reuters he questioned the CNN report despite Kim's public absence.

Pyongyang fired multiple short-range missiles last week, which South Korean officials said were part of the Kim Il Sung celebration.

Kim would usually observe these military events, but there was no report on the test at all from KCNA, North Korea's state-run news agency.

Reporting on North Korea's leadership is notoriously difficult, given tight controls on information.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TurtleTheShark1

Turtle The Shark🧢 RT @Rover829: By @HeeShin Reuters: South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was… 5 minutes ago

Cmwkrn

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸PatriotCheryl, M.A., CHT RT @ltlgcoach: Let me get this straight ⁦@CNN⁩ You reached out to sources to get this story correct. Have you ever tried that when you have… 11 minutes ago

Rover829

Vincent Lee By @HeeShin Reuters: South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jo… https://t.co/iUfWkWwoYl 15 minutes ago

jademonkey3321

💕Shellina💕 RT @jimbcbs4: BREAKING : CNN reporting US intelligence sources say N Korea’s Kim Jong Un in “grave danger” after surgical procedure. 27 minutes ago

MotleyDiver

Tim 🤿 Such garbage from ⁦@CNN⁩. Sources, sources, sources. They never cite anything. 😂😂 https://t.co/q0wcAX4Lzv 29 minutes ago

MphileSihlongo1

Nomadic African @ChipoNcwana South Korea just confirmed Kim Jong Un is allright. If they say it, it is 90% factual. NK news are mai… https://t.co/APoHCx2M93 31 minutes ago

NorthernTarget

Northern Target BREAKING, sources say Kim Jong Un is now brain dead in attempt to be more like Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/5y1iRIDfmm 31 minutes ago

diamondsforex

Chartist RT @TradeFloorAudio: South Korea says North Korean leader Kim not gravely ill ... RTRS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.