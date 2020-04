Hospital sees decrease in patients with medical emergencies

PATIENTS....NOT FOR CORONAVIRUS...BUT FOR....OTHER MEDICAL ISSUES.SOME....WHICH CAN BE...A MATTER OF LIFE OR DEATH!!GOOD EVENING....I'M TRICIA KEAN.AND I'M TODD QUINONES.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE AT SOUTHERNHILLS HOSPITAL...AND AUSITN DOCTORS ARE SOUNDINGTHE ALARM.THEY ARE BECAUSE THE NARRATIVEACROSS THE COUNTRY HAS BEEN TOSTAY HOME BUT DOCTORS SAYTHAT MAY BE PART OF THEREASONTHEY'VE SEEN A DECREASE INPATIENTS GETTING TREATED FORSOME SERIOUS THINGS LIKESTROKES AND HEART ATTACKSIN AN EMERGENCY ROOMEVERYMINUTE COUNTS BUT IFSOMEONE IN NEED OF IMMEDIATECARE DOESN'T COME IN QUICKLYIT'S A RACE AGAINST THECLOCK ((SOT)) DR.COLE SONDRUP "THERE ARE A LOTOF PEOPLE WHO ARE STAYING HOMETHAT SHOULD BE IN THE EMERGENCYDEPARTMENT" IN THE PAST MONTHAND A HALF - SOUTHERN HILLSHOSPITAL SAYS THEY'VE SEEN ANINCREASE IN PEOPLE COMING INWITH RESPIRATORY ISSUES - ORCOVID 19 HOWEVER THEY'VESEEN A DECREASE -- IN OTHERSERIOUS CONDITIONS ((SOT))DR.COLE SONDRUP - EMERGENCYPHYSICIAN, MEDICAL DIRECTOR OFEMERGENCY DEPARTMENT "WE'RE NOTSEEING A LOT OF PEOPLE WITHCHEST PAIN, WE'RE NOT SEEING AFOR CONCERN.DOCTOR COLE SONDRUP - IS ANEMERGENCY PHYSICIAN - AND THEMEDICAL DIRECTOR OF THEEMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT THEHOSPITAL.HE SAYD A LOT OF PEOPLE ARESTAYING HOME FAR TOO LONG -AND BY THE TIME THEY COME INMEANS THINGS ARE GETTING WORSEAND THEY'RE NOT SEEKINGEMERGENCY CARE UNTIL THEYABSOLUTELY NEED IT OR IN SOMECASES UNTIL ITS TOO LATE" SOWHY IS IT HAPPENING?

DOCTORSONDRUP BELIEVES IT'S TIED TOTHE FEAR OF COMING TO THEHOSPITAL - BEING IN THE ER -AND POSSIBLY BEING AROUNDCOVID-19!

HOWEVER DOCTORSONDRUP SAYS THE HOSPITAL - ISONE OF THE CLEANEST AND SAFESTPLACES YOU CAN GO ((SOT))DR.COLE SONDRUP "THE PEOPLE WHOCOME IN AND TALK TO YOU CLEANTHEIR HANDS EVERY TIME THEYWALK INTO A ROOM EVERY TIMETHEY WALK OUT OF A ROOM"DOCTOR SONDROP REALLY WANTSREVERSE THAT STIGMA HE SAYSTHERE'S BEEN FOLKS EXPERIENCINGCHEST PAIN FOR A FEW WEEKS -CALLING THEIR DOCTORS ANDSEEING THEM VIRTUALLY ANDTRYING TO STICK IT OUT.BUT END UP COMING HEREANYWAYHIS BEST ADVICE - COMEIN - SO THEY CAN TREAT YOU INTIMEAC 13 ANTHE CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL ISRISING... HERE IN NEVADA.THERE ARE NOW...-1- HUNDRED -63- DEATHS.