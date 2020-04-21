Global  

New York Governor Wants Federal Government To Give Workers Hazard Pay

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo thinks essential workers like those in hospitals and food services must be rewarded.

According to Business Insider, he suggested the new federal stimulus plan should include hazard pay for workers.

Cuomo said: "They are the ones that are carrying us through this crisis, and this crisis is not over." While hospitalization rates and death rates have fallen in New York, they still had more than 248,000 cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the total deaths in New York were 12,654.

