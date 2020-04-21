FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that the test had received emergency approval.

The new kit, produced by North Carolina-based LabCorp, allows people to collect their own sample from home and send it to be tested.

Adam Schechter, LabCorp president/CEO Adam Schechter, LabCorp president/CEO According to LabCorp, the collection kits will first be made available to healthcare workers and first responders.

The company hopes to make them available to consumers in "the coming weeks."