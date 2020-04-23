Global  

Trump Says He Has Signed Immigration Order

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Trump Says He Has Signed Immigration Order
The White House held a briefing.
Tweets about this

peaceinamerica1

peaceinamerica1 RT @Aliciastarr001: Trump says he will sign executive order temporarily banning immigration into the U.S. to: 🔴 STOP THE FLOW OF THE CORO… 6 seconds ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Coronavirus US live: Trump says he's signed order restricting immigration Despite protests, 61% polled say measures… https://t.co/MkmQ00tVeD 34 seconds ago

RickyShook1

Ricky Shook RT @AGWilliamBarr: President Trump says he signed the executive order suspending all immigration into the United States minutes before he c… 45 seconds ago

saras3s3

sara RT @iAHMEDsalleh: #live   Trump says he signed the executive order to suspend immigration to the United States 1 minute ago

762x51Regular

Wild BillsGhost RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump says he has signed an executive order temporarily halting immigration into the U.S. for 60-d… 2 minutes ago

Khaos_The_Meow

🌪 Khaos the Meow 🌪 RT @mlakan: Pres. Trump says he just signed the executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US. “This will ensure that un… 2 minutes ago

fotopak

okeh RT @CBCKatie: NEWS out of the White House coronavirus briefing: -- Trump says he disagrees with the decision by Georgia's governor to reop… 6 minutes ago

ValentinaDovgos

Valentina Dovgosheya RT @Reuters: Trump says he has signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. https://t.co/2f0EKXFmws More coro… 7 minutes ago

