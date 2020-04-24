Global  

LSU QB Joe Burrow goes #1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

LSU QB Joe Burrow goes #1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

LSU QB Joe Burrow goes #1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

Superstar LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow goes first overall to his home-state Cincinnati Bengals as expected.

LSU QB Joe Burrow goes #1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

- no surprise here... superstar - l-s-u quarterback joe - burrow goes first overall, to - his home-state cincinnati - bengals... as expected.

- this selection was reportedly a- close to a done deal as it- can get... despite rumors of th- miami dolphins trying to make a- last second push... to get the- number one pick.- burrow had a senior season, for- the ages... leading the - tigers to a national- championship... on the strength- of a perfect 15-0 record.

- the ohio state transfer won the- heisman trophy, in a- landslide... throwing for a - college football record - 60 touchdowns... to just six- interceptions.- here's the man of hour... on hi- meteoric rise.- - "i knew i was going to have a - really good - season because i knew we had- really good players coming back- i had great - coaches and we were going to- work really, really hard to do- it.

But to jump up to no.

1 - overall is crazy to me.

But it'- a dream come true."

- - - - burrow is the third straight- heisman trophy winning- quarterback taken... with the - first overall




