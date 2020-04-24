Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Burrow pick gives Bengals fans excitement, hope for the future

Burrow pick gives Bengals fans excitement, hope for the future

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Burrow pick gives Bengals fans excitement, hope for the future

Burrow pick gives Bengals fans excitement, hope for the future

Emotions are running high for the Bengals faithful.

The team has its next franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, and lifelong fans are excited about the future of the franchise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phx787

Zach :D RT @WCPO: Even though fans couldn't gather for the NFL Draft this year, it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of Bengals fans around the Tri-Stat… 1 hour ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 Even though fans couldn't gather for the NFL Draft this year, it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of Bengals fans aroun… https://t.co/mnPbXbqDD1 1 hour ago

InTheBleachers

Michael Felder RT @Stadium: Our guy @InTheBleachers gives his scouting report on No. 1 overall pick and new #Bengals QB Joe Burrow. https://t.co/SNPCGj4o… 4 hours ago

Stadium

Stadium Our guy @InTheBleachers gives his scouting report on No. 1 overall pick and new #Bengals QB Joe Burrow. https://t.co/SNPCGj4o5Y 4 hours ago

Martin_J22

Joshua Martin See, the Bengals were the worst team in the NFL which gives them the first overall pick, which Joe Burrow will be t… https://t.co/hxx4IT5f7j 4 hours ago

cristianyin_28

Cristian Yin Bold Draft Predictions: -Miami trades to #1 overall to Draft Joe Burrow. Gives up #5 & #26 overall picks, Josh Ros… https://t.co/YkARWgTKHe 9 hours ago

ffdynastyking

FFDynastyKing complete 8 passes, and somehow beat Tom Brady, who has 30 playoff wins under his belt, right? So, to sum this up.… https://t.co/W69zuRyxUU 9 hours ago

DoubleDribble20

DoubleDribble Caleb gives the low down on expected number one pick Joe Burrow on this weeks blog. https://t.co/445KCVfBBp https://t.co/mzph6MqnWU 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.