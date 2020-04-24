'I hate being away from them,' Local mother shares story of separation from kids because of COVID-19

Around you.

Some parents don't have custody of their children right now... and with the pandemic in full swing..

It's made seeing their kids difficult.

The mother i spoke with went from seeing her kids every weekend... to hardly getting a text back.

"dannielle cook" lost custody of her children a while back.

A "guardianship" was ordered by the courts... and now her children live with someone she says "she" hardly knows.

She told me it was tough to see her kids go..

But for now, agrees it was the best.

That was before the coronavirus came into the situation.

Now... the only contact she has is through a phone.

The last time she saw them was early march.

Cook says it's heartbreaking to go through.

"it's just like my kids are getting further and "it's just like my kids are getting further and further away from me and i can't talk to them.

Not having any contact with them, it hurts, it really really hurts.

I miss them, i hate being away from them."

If you'd like to learn more about danielles story..

