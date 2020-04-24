More Than 30 Workers at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in NJ Test Positive for Coronavirus Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 hour ago More Than 30 Workers at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in NJ Test Positive for Coronavirus Amazon is now facing a coronavirus outbreak of its own. The retail giant confirmed that more than 30 workers at a warehouse outside of New York City tested positive for the virus. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

